Therapy dogs help comfort holiday travelers

The therapy dogs will continue to make appearances at the airport to comfort travelers during this stressful traveling season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traveling in crowded airports can be very stressful -- which is why therapy dogs are also making their way to CCIA.

Journey, a four-year-old poodle, has been one of the Go Team Therapy Dogs for three years now.

Journey's handler Gianna Flores told 3NEWS that the pooch really enjoys his job.

"It's a lot of fun. All the dogs are different and that's what makes it more special, and we just like for the people to just destress and enjoy the dogs," she said.

