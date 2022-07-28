There have been 58 water deaths in minors this year in Texas, none in the Coastal Bend

"We've had reports in the past of children in fish tanks, toilet bowls, buckets, septic tanks," said John Lennan with Child Protective Services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been 58 water deaths in minors this year in Texas. Fortunately, none of those were in the Coastal Bend.

"We have not had any reports here in Nueces County," said John Lennan with Child Protective Services.

Parents and guardians in our backyard are doing something right when it comes to watching the little ones while they play in the water.

"Every single person regardless of your age should never be in the water alone. It doesn't matter if we're talking about a young child or a teenager or an adult especially when it comes to currents and waves, the things we experience at the beach. No one should ever be alone," said Jamie Ogden, a lifeguard for the City of Corpus Christi.

Lennan said water deaths in minors happen year-round in Texas, but especially when it heats up outside.

"In the summer months is when we see the most activity of children around the water," Lennan added, "and that's when we see the most tragic incidents occur."

He said any body of water can be dangerous to a young child who's unsupervised.

"We've had reports in the past of children in fish tanks, toilet bowls, buckets, septic tanks. Just very unusual locations that you typically wouldn't think about," Lennan said.

Maya Eddolls and her three little ones Micah, Addison and Noah visited Corpus Christi from Arizona. She said she knows all too well how quickly a fun day in the water can turn into a nightmare.

"We were by the pool and I didn't have their lifejackets on yet and I thought 'oh, she would be okay where she can touch, while I put on sunscreen,' and I was probably five feet away from here and I look up and she was already drowning. It was less than a minute. It can happen in less than 20 seconds," Eddolls said.

She's CPR certified and immediately jumped into action while first responders were on their way.

Addison was checked out at the hospital and is okay.

"It's hard not to blame yourself as a mom and feel really guilty but kids will be kids and we have to be prepared for that," she added.

By sharing her nightmare, Eddolls hopes parents can learn from her experience.

