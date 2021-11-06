There's a shortage of employees in the Coastal Bend

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said there are plenty of open jobs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission will end job refusal tied with the pandemic starting June 26.

So, if your benefit week ends June 26 or later, you must accept a job offer.

Refusing to work can lead to a loss of unemployment benefits. But, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said there are plenty of open jobs here right now.

"There are over 8,000 jobs available in the area," said Xena Mercado with the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend. "Especially in the food industry, in retail, customer service, hospitality, across the board. So, there's definitely no shortage of jobs".

So even though there are tons of jobs available, employers in the Coastal Bend aren't seeing any applications coming in, like at Pier 99.

"Typically going into summer, we go in 85-95 people," said Mark Leanox, the General Manager of Pier 99. "And currently, we're at about 62-63".

Pier 99 had to shut their doors for the first time ever because of short staffing.

"Never happened in our history. We have had years that we struggled getting staff in, but nothing to this degree," said Leanox.

Even raising the pay didn't help.

"We have definitely upped our pay scale to try to get people in here," Leanox added. "We've offered incentives to our employees to recruit people, we've offered incentives to people coming in. Nothing seems to be working".

He said, worst case scenario, if they don't beef up their staff, they'll have to change their days and hours of operation...but hope it doesn't lead to that.

