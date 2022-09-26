There's a whole lot of (milk)shakin' going on at the new Sandi's Diner

The iconic 60s theme restaurant opened in the old Hamlin Pharmacy location, keeping its legacy alive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A step back in time is what you'll now find at the former Hamlin Pharmacy location.



The new Sandi's Diner opened there Monday, and folks were eager to show up and re-live a piece of the past.



"It's like 50 years ago,” said customer Bertha Robbins. “Unique."

Hamlin Pharmacy may not be serving up soda fountain-esque milkshakes, burgers and fries, but Sandi’s hopes to fill that void in its new location.

"It reminds me of some restaurants in California that we've been to,” said customer Ernest Ramirez. “The 60's and all that."

Sandi’s Diner opens for business at 8 a.m. for breakfast, and is now open for dinner, closing at 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

"Eighty-eight people, as far as seating, and then 108 is the capacity of the building,” said owner Sandi Clark.

Clark also plans to have retail space, offering memorabilia just like the kind decorating the walls of her new restaurant.

"It's great,” said customer David Biddour. “I used to come in here when I was going to Hamlin junior high and come by here after school."

Clark, who previously operated for nine years at 704 Ayers Street, close to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline, said she's been waiting for the right location for a long time.

“I heard Hamlin Pharmacy was closing, so I got excited about it," she said.

Jim Devisser said he was a Hamlin Pharmacy customer for more than 20 years and is excited for Clark to take the space.