These boots aren't made for walking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here at home we got first hand evidence of just how hot it really is in the Coastal Bend.
3News' Ashley Gonzalez noticed that her boots had melted in the parking lot of our studio.
Ashley was unharmed, but her boots are not in the best condition. She did have to pick up a new pair of shoes before heading into work.
