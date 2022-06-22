These boots aren't made for walking

3News' Ashley Gonzalez noticed that her boots had melted in the parking lot of our studio as she walked into work.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here at home we got first hand evidence of just how hot it really is in the Coastal Bend.

Ashley was unharmed, but her boots are not in the best condition. She did have to pick up a new pair of shoes before heading into work.

