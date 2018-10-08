Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Free Adult Education classes offered for the following: • High School Equivalency Prep, • Basic Skills Upgrading, • English as a Second Language (ESL), • English Literacy Civics (EL Civics), • Career and College Readiness, • Distance learning (online study).

Call 361-561-8488 or email for more information.

