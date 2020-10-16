These Thanksgiving activities are considered 'higher risk' for spreading COVID-19, per CDC

The CDC says people should change the way they celebrate Thanksgiving and Halloween in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

HOUSTON — The CDC released a spectrum of risk for spreading COVID-19 during fall holiday activities on Wednesday.

To limit the spread of coronavirus, the CDC listed common activities that range from lower risk to higher risk, and offered suggestions on how to make them safer.

Below are tips from the CDC website:

Halloween:

LOWER RISK:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

MODERATE RISK:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard) If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus. Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.



HIGHER RISK:

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

As of October 14, the 7-day moving average of #COVID19 cases nationwide was 50,181, compared to 43,852 in the previous 7 days. That’s a 14% increase in new cases. Learn more about COVID-19 trends: https://t.co/YT7LKio43C pic.twitter.com/jHTEMTZ5Op — CDC (@CDCgov) October 14, 2020

Dia De Los Muertos:

LOWER RISK:

These lower risk activities can be safe alternatives:

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Playing music in your home that your deceased loved ones enjoyed

Making and decorating masks or making an altar for the deceased

Setting out pillows and blankets in your home for the deceased

Joining a virtual get-together celebration

MODERATE RISK:

Having a small group outdoor, open-air parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart

Visiting and decorating graves of loved ones with household members only and keeping more than 6 feet away from others who may be in the area

Hosting or attending a small dinner with local family and friends outdoors where people are distanced more than 6 feet part Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs .



HIGHER RISK:

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Attending large indoor celebrations with singing or chanting

Participating in crowded indoor gatherings or events

Having a large dinner party with people from different households coming from different geographic locations

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Thanksgiving:

LOWER RISK:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

MODERATE RISK:

Having a small outdoor dinnerwith family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

HIGHER RISK:

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: