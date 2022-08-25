'They had a 5% chance to survive': Corpus Christi family celebrates 10th birthday of children who defied all odds

Jim DeVisser and his wife Kimberly talk about their miracle babies who survived despite the odds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every birthday for the DeVisser family is extra special because their two children were given virtually no chance of surviving at birth.

The family headed out to the playground at Annapolis Christian Academy. Jim and Kimberly are the proud parents of Kekoa and Kailani. They agreed to meet 3NEWS at their children’s school because their two kids will be celebrating their 10th birthdays on Sunday.

"These kids are in third and fourth grade and just like regular kids they run and play and they’re just living life to the fullest," Jim said.

Back on Easter Day of 2012, the couple was happy to find out that Kimberly was pregnant. A sonogram showed she was not only pregnant with one baby but was actually going to have triplets! Then, on Aug. 28, she delivered the triplets at Bay Area Hospital. They were born at just 23 weeks. That’s over four months premature.

Kimberly explained the bad news that soon followed their births.

”It was within 24 hours that we understood that our third child, second daughter, was not going to make it. At that point you don’t know whether you should start grieving and preparing for the loss of the other two," Kimberley said.

Kekoa and Kailani managed to survive. They ended up spending four months in the hospitals NICU unit. They’ve endured and survived surgeries, infections and special treatment plans designed for them to get stronger.

"We had three and we lost one, but the fact that they had a 5% chance to survive and two of the three of them survived is absolutely a miracle," Jim said.

The DeVisser’s also thanked all of the doctors and nurses who gave them the chance to watch their children grow up and for their entire family to be able to celebrate everyday including those birthdays.

"My 10th birthday, it’s going to be the best day ever," Kekoa said.

