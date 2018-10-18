Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating a series of burglaries that happened overnight Tuesday in the Crestmont neighborhood.

The thieves hit several vehicles, including one belonging to Bentura and Angelita Guillen. In their case, the thieves even broke into their home and stole several items before fleeing in the Guillen's truck.

The act was all caught on video.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The thieves broke into the Guillen's red truck and inside they found a firearm and the remote control to the family's garage. Once inside they sole more than $3,000 worth of tools, generators, a Yeti cooler and even a purse.

"They noticed my door to my house was open and my keys sitting right inside the house, so they started loading up my truck," said Bentura Guillen, a disabled Vietnam veteran.

Bentura and his wife slept just feet away as the thieves grabbed everything they could, even their cell phones, and loading up their red truck.

"They were backing out the truck and screeching off, they were leaving," Bentura said.

It wasn't the first stop for the thieves that morning.

"They were coming from Kostoryz toward Carroll Lane and they hit every car that was open. There were four or five reports of people losing stuff," Bentura said. "My truck is my world to me. I've had it for 11 years."

The Guillen's daughter, Janice Zamora, was visibly shaken up about what happened.

"My parents are everything to me," Zamora said. "They're not in the best health. My dad's a disabled veteran. She's on dialysis three times a week. They had my mom's insurance cards. My mom needed to go get her medications. How are they supposed to go get them now?"

Still, Zamora realizes it could have been a lot worse.

"Had my dad woken up earlier and caught them in the act with them having my dad's gun," Zamora said, "It would have been devastating. I don't even want to think about it."

The family is now asking that the public help the police identify the thieves.

"They've got my gun now," Bentura said. "They're more dangerous."

If you have any information that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.

