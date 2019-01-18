CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, an organization whose existence is based on doing good deeds, was targeted by thieves earlier this week.

It happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Habitat for Humanity store on Lipan. A utility trailer containing tools was stolen from the property, and the act was caught on surveillance video.

"They broke into our gates, our secured gates, and then broke the lock to the utility truck along with the enclosed utility truck lock to remove equipment and tools," said Becky Salinas, Habitat for Humanity board secretary.

Salinas said her initial reaction was shear anger, wondering what would compel anyone to steal from an organization whose very purpose is to help those in need. The tools and trailer were the fruits of the organization's hard work.

"So through this donor grant we were able to buy the utility trailer and to make it easier for the construction crew to get their equipment to and from properties," Salinas said.

Now that the utility trailer and tools have been ripped off, work on Habitat for Humanity affordable housing has been forced to slow down.

"After all we've done for the community in the last 30 years, this is a big disappointment," Salinas said.

The thieves had no idea they were being watched. Surveillance video showed two men and the truck they were driving. All of those details are now in the hands of police.

Still, Habitat for Humanity is extending an olive branch to whoever stole the trailer.

"We're just basically asking them if they would like to return the items with no questions asked, they're welcome to do that," Salinas said.

However, if the thieves are found by police, they will be prosecuted.