The food pantry at the Salvation Army is closed until further notice starting Wednesday after someone broke in and vandalized it on Buford Street near the Crosstown Expressway.

According to captain Patrick Gesner with the Salvation Army, the thieves got away with some cans of food, personal hygiene items, a flat screen tv and a pressure washer.

The theft has set the shelter back as they work to cover the cost of what was stolen.

"We want to get this food pantry back open as soon as possible because we know that the people of this community desperately need it," Gesner said.

Gesner said the food pantry could be closed for another week as they work to restock.

You can call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help solve this crime.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII