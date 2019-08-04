CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A downtown cafe owner has been left to pay for hundreds of dollars in damages to her store after thieves took advantage during last Friday's ArtWalk.

The owner of Fresco Cafe on North Chaparral Street in downtown Corpus Christi said she discovered the damage early Saturday morning when she went to check on work being done to the new restaurant.

She discovered that someone had taken the fire extinguisher and sprayed all of its contents over the restaurant's brand new equipment before stealing $500 worth of tools. She believes the thieves were able to get in through the back of the building during ArtWalk because they share a space with an art studio.

"This is something that should not have happened, and I feel like especially, I'm somebody young, I'm from the community trying to do new things, and I feel that people sometimes don't really realize the whole picture," owner Oneidi Cantu said.

Cantu said they are now reviewing security camera footage in hopes of getting more information about the crime. If you have any information that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.