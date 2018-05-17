Officers responded to a call for a hit and run just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Advanced Auto Parts on McArdle at La Palmera Mall.

When they arrived at the scene, the front of the store was demolished after a stolen Ford F-250 was backed up into the building to make off with the store's cash and other goods. Officers say the thieves were unable to make off with the businesses safe. They attempted to escape by driving across the street into the La Palmera covered parking garage.

According to officers, a camper attached to that vehicle was to tall for the parking garage and ended up being ripped off the truck.

Police are checking security footage in the area to identify those thieves.

Upon further review of the evidence, officers determined the truck used in the burglary was stolen from an industrial business in Annaville.

The damage to the Advanced Auto Parts store is more than $100,000.

