CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The USS Lexington has had a long history of unexplained sounds and movements in the dark recesses of that vessel some have gone so far as to suggest the lex is haunted.

And in the days before Halloween, things always seem to get scary at night but especially at the Annual Haunted House on The Blue Ghost.

The doors opened at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

From zombies to clowns whatever you can think of you get to experience all of that in about 20 minutes on board.

The last day is November third.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII