CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before you head out to vote on Super Tuesday, here are some things you need to know!

You must present an acceptable form of photo identification when you vote. There are seven different kinds that will work. Those include:

Texas Driver's License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification card containing your photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing your photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who go to the polls with their cell phones need to keep them off, and you are not allowed to wear any political t-shirts or hats.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m and as usual, if you are in line by 7 p.m., no matter how long the line is, you will still be allowed to vote.

For information on polling locations and acceptable forms of identification, click here.

