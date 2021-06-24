Killeen police arrest newly named suspect in Sixth Street shooting

Upon naming the third suspect, Austin-area authorities dropped the charges against the two teens previously arrested in link to the case.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has arrested the third suspect, 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White, in link to the Sixth Street shooting earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Austin-area authorities announced White as the third suspect in the case. This came as they also announced they would also be dropping the charges against the two teenagers who had already been arrested in the case.

Officials now believe White is responsible for the shooting that injured 14 people, including one fatal injury. Authorities have also said they are not sure that the other two suspects, who indeed had weapons at the time, ever fired.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Killeen Police Department SWAT team, found White Thursday on the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive in Killeen. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail, where he awaits arraignment on an arrest warrant for murder.