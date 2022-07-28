'Kasino World' rappers sentenced to prison for roles in Corpus Christi drug scheme

Javon Hicks, aka Drank Nitti Kasino, 41, pleaded guilty April 5. He was sentenced to 138 months (11.5 years) in prison on July 27.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rapper known as Drank Nitti Kasino was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his role in a large-scale drug scheme involving multiple properties throughout Corpus Christi, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Javon Hicks, aka Drank Nitti Kasino, 41, pleaded guilty April 5. He was sentenced to 138 months (11.5 years) in prison on July 27. He is the third and last person to be sentenced in this case.

The two others involved in the conspiracy, Dwayne Thompson aka Muddy Kasino, 39, and Zackari Williams aka Arm and Hammer Zone, 30, both of Corpus Christi, pleaded guilty to the same charges March 9 and March 30, respectively.

Thompson and Williams previously received their sentences and are currently serving 150 (12.5 years) and 120 months (10 years), respectively, in prison.

Hicks and Thompson forfeited personal items including cars, guns, jewelry and cash valued at more than $123,000 following their pleas, a statement from the Department of Justice said.

The three men were part of a hip-hop group that produced music under the Kasino World label, DOJ officials said. They used various houses and apartments throughout Corpus Christi to record their songs and videos. However, the investigation revealed the group members also used the locations to distribute crack cocaine and meth with at least 100 sales per day, officials said.

