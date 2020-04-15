KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kleberg County Commissioners Court confirmed via Facebook Wednesday afternoon the third positive case of COVID-19 in their county.

That number includes a middle-aged man who died from COVID-19 related complications on Monday.

According to the Commissioners Court, their numbers may vary from the Texas Department of State Health Services because they "will not include permanent residents of Kleberg County who were quarantined, tested and diagnosed with COVID-19 in another county."

The Commissioners Court post also reminds residents that the hours for the Kleberg County & City of Kingsville Joint Remote Testing Site are from 9-11 a.m. Thursdays.

If you feel like you may have COVID-19, contact your local health provider or call 956-423-0130.

