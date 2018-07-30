ROBSTOWN, Texas (Kiii News) — The identity of a third victim in this weekend's deadly Robstown shooting, which claimed the lives of five family members, was released Monday.

According to Robstown Chief Administrator Herman Rodriguez, a 41-year-old male victim who was found Friday at a residence in the 4200 block of State Highway 44 has been identified as Roel Mirelez, the son of another victim who was killed a short time later at a Robstown nursing home.

Mirelez's body was found along with a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Robstown Police Department, they were called to the Retama Nursing Center in the 600 block of East Avenue J after receiving reports of an active shooter. There they found the bodies of 85-year-old Ernest Starry, his wife Thelma Montalvo, and the suspected shooter, 60-year-old Richard Starry. A gun was found near Richard's body.

During that investigation officers were called to the home of the shooting victims in the 4200 block of State Highway 44, where the bodies of Mirelez and the 13-year-old boy were found. Police believe the shooting at the residence was carried out sometime prior to the shooting at the nursing facility.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and that they will be assisted by the Texas Rangers. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over the case to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

