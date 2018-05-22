The history harvest is free and open to all resident of the Coastal Bend with the goal of celebrating and preserving family history, stories and memorabilia, and making these items available to the public, students and scholars.

Hoped-for items include letters, photographs, videos and other documents. At the history harvest, archivists from the Mary and Jeff Bell Library at A&M-Corpus Christi will learn more about the materials to assess how well they match the archives' collecting scope.

When materials are a good match, the owner will have an opportunity to support TAMU-CC's efforts to strengthen the documentation of our community history by choosing to sign a deed of gift transferring the materials to the archives.

Donors will be provided with digital copies of the materials they donate. Call 361-825-4500 or email to learn more.

