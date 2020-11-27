Here's some advice -- don't procrastinate!

ATLANTA — After a hectic year, major shipping services are asking customers to mail gifts by specific dates for a Christmas morning arrival.

The week of Dec.14 through Dec. 21 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping, and delivery.

Here are the suggested shipping deadline dates the United States Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, and UPS want you to keep in mind.

USPS:

Retail Ground - Dec. 15

First Class - Dec. 18

Priority Mail - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23

UPS:

UPS Ground - Dec. 15

UPS 3- Day Select - Dec. 21

UPS 2nd-Day Air - Dec 22

UPS Next Day Air - Dec 23

FedEx: