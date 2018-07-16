Corpus Christi (kIII News) — This week is National Disability Voter Registration Week. It aims to increase the political power of those with disabilities and show them that their vote counts.

The campaign happens on the third week of every July and highlights the importance of voting while also educating, registering and encouraging those with disabilities to go out and vote.

"We're so pleased to have the league of women voters; we have common goals, we want to see people get out and vote, we want to make sure they can cast their vote and register. There are all types of tools in place now, and I'm pleased to see the accessibility in voting centers," Linda Fallwell Sover said.

The event kicked off Monday morning and on Tuesday there will be a City Council proclamation. On Wednesday there will be voter registration at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center.

