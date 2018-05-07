Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Thousands are expected to make their way to the Coastal Bend this weekend for the 49th annual Rockport Art Festival, one of the largest of its kind.

The event will feature more than 120 artists, live music and plenty of fun for the entire family. Artwork, jewelry and much more will be available for purchase during the two-day event.

It will be the first year since Hurricane Harvey that the Festival will be held, making it an extra meaningful event for the community.

"It's a sign of the future. We're still here. We're just as strong as ever," Festival Chair Karen Ernst said. "You know, art is one major economic driver here. So this is normal, and it's a good normal."

The Rockport Art Festival will be held from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. For more information, visit rockportartfest.com.

