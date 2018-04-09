Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The annual Conquer the Coast ride sponsored by H-E-B and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce is back to normal one year after Hurricane Harvey forced the competition to change.

In 2017, the ride had to change their popular route following damage done by Harvey, including getting rid of their 66-mile journey.

According to organizers of the annual ride, the more than 2,000 riders registered can expect to get back to normal with that 66-mile route this year as they go down the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The race is two weeks away, but you still have time to register here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII