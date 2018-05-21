The Texas SandFest is the largest native-sand sand sculpture competition in America and brings tens of thousands of visitors to Port Aransas.

This year's event, which was held during the last weekend of April, raised more than $200,000.

Kiii Meteorologist Alan Holt went Live from Port Aransas on Monday as organizers prepared to present a check from the big event.

