Thomas J. Henry donates school supplies to Coastal Bend students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Los Encinos Elementary School are starting the school year a little more prepared, with some of the supplies coming from lawyer Thomas J. Henry.

But this isn't the only school he's given supplies to. Over the last seven years his office has given school supplies to 500,000 kids this year.

Henry said there are 40,000 kids this year receiving those supplies, and 10,000 of them were right here in Corpus Christi.

"We'll do it again next year. its something we need for our kids, you know. Our kids are our future," Henry said. "Without them learning, we don't have the emotional support or the educational tools to grow so that they become leaders and have jobs and do all those things that are necessary for us as a society."

