Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway will be drive-thru, Corpus Christi will not be a pick-up location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Significant changes have been made to the Thomas J. Henry Annual Turkey Giveaway. Due to COVID-19, the giveaway will be drive-thru only. Unlike years past, Corpus Christi will not have a turkey pickup location.

The main Corpus Christi event has been moved from Henry's Starr St. offices to the Fairgrounds Field Stadium at 1011 Texas Yes Blvd. in Robstown. The event there will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Event organizers will be in Alice at 8 a.m.at the Jim Wells County Fair Grounds, 3001 S. Johnson St.

The next stop will be 9 a.m. in San Diego at Bernarda Jaime Junior High School, 609 W. Labbe Ave.

The last stop for the day will be in Freer at Norman Thomas Elementary,1404 S. Norton Ave, at 10 a.m.

Thomas J. Henry has been giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families each November for more than a decade. More than 350,000 people throughout the South Texas region have been impacted by the event, making the Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway one of the largest Thanksgiving charity events in the nation.

