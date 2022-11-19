Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway

Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway.

This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.

3NEWS spoke with Thomas J. Henry and he expressed how important it is to help those in need. "From 29 years ago to today you can see that people really have a need. For a lot of people, the economics have not worked out for them, so helping them during this time of the year is really important."

Thomas J. Henry highlighted and wanted to thank every volunteer who helped make this event possible and a success every single year.

Next year will mark the 30th annual turkey giveaway.

