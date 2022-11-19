Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway.
The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to Thomas J. Henry Law's downtown office in Corpus Christi this year with additional pickup locations at Alice, San Diego, and Freer.
Thomas J. Henry started the Turkey Giveaway in Corpus Christi more than 20 years ago. Over the years, additional pickup locations were added in Alice, San Diego, and Freer in order to accommodate even more South Texas residents.
Alice
● Jim Wells County Fair Grounds: 3001 S. Johnson Street, Alice, Texas 78332
● 8am – 9am
San Diego
● Saturday, November 19, 2022
● San Diego City Hall: 404 S. Mier Street, San Diego, Texas 78384
● 9am – 10am
Freer
● Saturday, November 19, 2022
● Freer City Pavilion, located at 311 S. Duval.
● 10am – 11am
Corpus Christi
● Saturday, November 19, 2022
● Thomas J. Henry Corpus Christi Office: 521 Starr Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
● 12:00pm – 3:00pm
For more information on the event click here.
