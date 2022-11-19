Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution

The annual Thanksgiving tradition has been going on for nearly 30 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway.

The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to Thomas J. Henry Law's downtown office in Corpus Christi this year with additional pickup locations at Alice, San Diego, and Freer.

Thomas J. Henry started the Turkey Giveaway in Corpus Christi more than 20 years ago. Over the years, additional pickup locations were added in Alice, San Diego, and Freer in order to accommodate even more South Texas residents.

The Annual Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway is this Saturday November 19th! Thomas J. Henry is more dedicated than ever... Posted by Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys on Monday, November 14, 2022

Alice

● Jim Wells County Fair Grounds: 3001 S. Johnson Street, Alice, Texas 78332

● 8am – 9am

San Diego

● Saturday, November 19, 2022

● San Diego City Hall: 404 S. Mier Street, San Diego, Texas 78384

● 9am – 10am

Freer

● Saturday, November 19, 2022

● Freer City Pavilion, located at 311 S. Duval.

● 10am – 11am

Corpus Christi

● Saturday, November 19, 2022

● Thomas J. Henry Corpus Christi Office: 521 Starr Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

● 12:00pm – 3:00pm

For more information on the event click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.