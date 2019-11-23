CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend is all about giving back to the Coastal Bend community with a special turkey give away from one South Texas attorney.

The annual Thomas J. Henry turkey giveaway takes place Saturday at the Attorney's Offices across South Texas.

On Friday, cars lined up in assembly-line style as volunteers with the Attorney's Office handed out the turkey to be distributed in various locations for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Richard Jackson takes turkeys given to him and pays it forward by making food baskets for people in the West Oso community.

"There are moments, and the realization that sometimes you don't have it as good, but some people have it worse. so that gift of giving helps out," Jackson said.

The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds in Alice. Other distribution locations include, San Diego, Freer, and at Henry's Law Offices in downtown Corpus Christi.

