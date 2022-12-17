Thousands gathered to honor fallen heroes in Wreaths Across America

Families, students and veteran volunteers placed 4 thousand wreaths on every single gravesite at the cemetery.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wreaths Across America was held at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery. Thousands gathered to lay wreaths of remembrance on the graves of fallen heroes.

Families, students and veteran volunteers placed 4 thousand wreaths on every single gravesite at the cemetery, including on the columbarium and memorial wall.

The coordinator of Wreaths Across America, Ram Chavez spoke with 3NEWS and said that the great work couldn't have been done without the support of the community.

"We made a promise 11 years ago that every gravesite would get a wreath and so far, we've met that goal every year. It's done because so many people help us. Businesses, corporations, and individuals. Otherwise, we cannot make it, so we need help all the time." Chavez explained.

During the ceremony, they also honored the fallen by saying the name of each and every veteran aloud

