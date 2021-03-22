Thousands of acres burned across South Texas

South Texas fire crews have been busy battling massive brush fires.

According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Education Network, more than 17,000 acres have burned since Wednesday.

Falfurrias Fire Department says they have been on the scene of three different fires in Brooks County.



The biggest on King Ranch burning more than 11,500 acres. High winds helped the fire spread very quickly and an evacuation was ordered for some residents in the county.

Then, on Saturday a fire began in Kenedy County near Baffin Bay. The Falfurrias Fire Department along with several other South Texas fire crews were called to that scene as well.

We're told this fire burned about 5,000 acres. The good news is that appears that all the flames have been contained.

