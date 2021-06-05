Thousands of Corpus Christi residents have unclaimed money from state comptroller

ClaimItTexas.org is a simple website to use to find out if you have unclaimed property.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you know if you have unclaimed property? Thousands of Corpus Christi residents have unclaimed property, according to ClaimItTexas.org. With the pandemic still ongoing, this money could help some of those struggling.

Texas Unclaimed Property, a division of the Texas Comptroller, has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to rightful owners, the website states.

Residents can visit the website, enter their first and last name and check the list to see if there is any unclaimed money under that name. Users can start the process of claiming property in their name on the same page.

Residents can be owed money for anything from security deposits, death benefits, insurance claims and mineral royalties to payroll wages and more.

