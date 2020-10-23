Thousands of 'moon jellies' washing up at Padre Island National Seashore

The PINS posted photos of hundreds of the Moon jellyfish that have washed ashore and say they have been coming in by the thousands.

In the post, PINS officials say "the reason could be simple, such as the prevailing wind and current driving them to The Island. It could also be more complex, like a broadcast spawning event that happened months ago forming a large school of jellies. Either way, these jellyfish are mostly harmless but can cause minor skin irritation if handled."