Thousands of 'moon jellies' washing up at Padre Island National Seashore

Photos show the beaches of the Padre Island National Seashore covered in jellyfish.
Credit: PINS
Hundreds of jellyfish lay in the wet sand of a beach at the edge of the ocean.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beware The Blob, officials with Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) say!

The PINS posted photos of hundreds of the Moon jellyfish that have washed ashore and say they have been coming in by the thousands.

In the post, PINS officials say "the reason could be simple, such as the prevailing wind and current driving them to The Island. It could also be more complex, like a broadcast spawning event that happened months ago forming a large school of jellies. Either way, these jellyfish are mostly harmless but can cause minor skin irritation if handled."

Moon jellies, as they are called, are found worldwide and are common in the Laguna Madre during the summer, according to PINS.

Credit: PINS
A large translucent jellyfish lays on the foamy sand of a beach. Four pink horseshoe shaped tissues are in the center of the jellyfish.

