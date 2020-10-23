Thousands of 'moon jellies' washing up at Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beware The Blob, officials with Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) say!
The PINS posted photos of hundreds of the Moon jellyfish that have washed ashore and say they have been coming in by the thousands.
In the post, PINS officials say "the reason could be simple, such as the prevailing wind and current driving them to The Island. It could also be more complex, like a broadcast spawning event that happened months ago forming a large school of jellies. Either way, these jellyfish are mostly harmless but can cause minor skin irritation if handled."
Moon jellies, as they are called, are found worldwide and are common in the Laguna Madre during the summer, according to PINS.