Hundreds of runners from across the globe completed America's largest relay marathon this Saturday, the 43rd Annual Beach to Bay.

Close to 10,000 people ran the 26.2 mile race, some in teams, others by themselves.

The Beach to Bay is divided into six legs, the first part starting on Padre Island south of Bob Hall Pier.

The finish line was at McCaughan Park on the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

Every year participants from across the state and even across the world!

