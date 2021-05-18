Thousands without power across South Texas after overnight storms

The AEP outage map shows over 5,000 customers without power.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of AEP customers across South Texas are out of power this morning after strong storms blew through the area overnight.

The AEP Outage Map shows just over 5,000 customers without power in the area.

There is no set time for restoration, but estimated restoration time is around 11 a.m. That time can change.

