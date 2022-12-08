Threat reported at Richard King High School

As a result the school increased police presence on campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school.

School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking parents to talk to their children about the severity of pranks, teasing and spreading rumors.

