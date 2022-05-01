Three additional campuses set to be built after completion of new Mary Carroll High School

All three elementary schools will open August of 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Mary Carroll High School campus is near completion - the new campus significantly larger than the current one, making room for many more future tigers.

The campus will be ready to welcome students August of this year - and once this project is completed there are three more campuses coming to the CCISD. All three elementary schools will open August of 2023.

"It is a lot of work to be done," said CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez. "But it's gonna be again just another great addition to our community and what we're doing there is just really trying to provide the best schools and facilities to our kids and the families that are moving into Corpus Christi."

