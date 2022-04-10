These teens are wanted in connection with the deadly shooting on Bald Mountain where more than 100 shots were fired

SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old who was wanted in Tuesday's shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest on foot. A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

BCSO arrested a 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old who have all been charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. The 17-year-old has a bond listed at $40,000.

Officials said it was determined that the three teens who were arrested shot back at the other shooters. During the shooting, bullets hit multiple residences which caused property damage.

BCSO said the house the teens who committed the drive-by shooting, shot into the wrong house. The house they were targeting was actually next door to the one in which they shot at.

The three teens that were inside of the targeted house were said to be using two pistols and an AR-15 which BCSO said was stolen.

Following the shooting, neighbors called law enforcement and let them know that their homes had been hit by bullets.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "Illegal guns in the hands of young and reckless criminals is always a recipe for disaster. The blatant disregard for human life displayed by these two groups turned a quiet suburban neighborhood into a war zone and led to two innocent young women being shot, with one losing her life. While these dangerous young suspects and guns are off the street, so much work has yet to be done."

On Tuesday, two women were shot while inside of a house. One of the women, Novita Brazil, was shot and killed was sitting in her room working on the computer. The other woman was in the residence as an Airbnb guest.