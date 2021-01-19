Sheriff: Three arrested on felony charges after being caught trying to steal machines from seized game room

A deputy with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office caught three people loading game room machines into a U-Haul, officials said.

ODEM, Texas — Three people were arrested near Odem while attempting to steal machines from a shut-down game room, San Patricio County officials said.

A deputy with the sheriff's office came across a U-Haul truck backed up to a game room that was recently seized by San Patricio County authorities during a raid, officials said.

The deputy caught three people off guard while they were loading game machines into the truck. All three were arrested on felony charges after officials noticed the gate had also been forced open.

Nicole Elizabeth Lopez, 37, of Sinton, David Luna, 32, of Corpus Christi, and David Martinez, 60, of Corpus Christi were all charged with burglary of a building and engaged in organized crime, all felony charges, and booked in the San Patricio County Jail.

