Three arrested by Sinton police after drive-by shooting on Christmas

Authorities said one bullet went through the front door of a residence, but thankfully no one was injured.
Credit: KIII

SINTON, Texas — Gunshots rang out shortly after midnight on Christmas in Sinton, Texas, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

Authorities were called to Laredo Street after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting there. Sinton police, San Patricio County sheriff's deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers all responded.

According to Sheriff Rivera, one bullet went through the front door of a residence, but thankfully no one was injured.

Shell casings, bullets and other evidence were collected from the scene and the Sinton Police Department arrested three individuals.

