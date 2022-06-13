Three charged with murder after man dies of injuries from assault on Koepke St., police say

Romeo Salinas, 18, Aaron Moreno, 17 and Santiago Paz, 19, have all been charged with murder, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people have been arrested for the death of a 64-year-old man who was found on Koepke St. last week.

Romeo Salinas, 18, Aaron Moreno, 17 and Santiago Paz, 19, have all been charged with murder, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Koepke St. around noon on June 9 to check out a possible accident. They found the man at the scene with critical injuries. He later died, officials said.

An investigation found that the man had been assaulted during an argument. The suspects left the scene while the man was unresponsive on the ground, CCPD officials said.

On June 10, investigators with CCPD's Homicide/Robbery Unit secured three murder warrants for Salinas, Moreno and Paz.

Salinas was taken into custody by CCPD's Gang Unit early Saturday morning, while Moreno and Paz were served while already in jail on unrelated charges, officials said.

Each were booked on murder charges with $500,000 bonds. All three are being held at the Nueces County Jail.

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

