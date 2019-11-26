CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men and a woman are arrested after leading deputies on a cross county chase that ended near the Sinton area.

San Patricio and Beeville County deputies chased down a reportedly stolen car before the vehicle ended up crashing.

19-year-old Dylan Madsen of Portland was in the car and was taken into custody along with 50-year-old Deborah Saldivar.

Saldivar told deputies there was a second man 43-year-old Duane Madsen fled the scene on a stolen bike.

On Sunday, a deputy saw Duane riding a bike matching the description of the one that was stolen. Duane was later arrested.

Among the charges, the Madsen brothers received include evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Saldivar was charged with possession of marijuana.

