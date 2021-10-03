Three businesses caught selling alcohol to minors in CCPD sting operation ahead of Spring Break

During the weeks of Spring Break, the CCPD Narcotics and Vice Investigation Bureau's focus is keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break has only been going strong for four days and the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigation Bureau said three businesses have already been caught selling alcohol to minors.

It happened during an undercover sting last Friday.

"This time of year we feel it's very important for us that these type of establishments aren't selling alcohol to minors," said Assistant Chief Todd Green of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

According to Green, the NVID usually focuses on crimes involving gambling, drugs, and prostitution; but during the weeks of Spring Break in the Coastal Bend, their focus is on keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. According to Green, last Friday the NVID conducted an undercover operation where they visited 15 convenience stores -- three of which sold alcohol to individuals under the age of 21.

"Zero is our goal in these operations," Green said. "Unfortunately we had three who did sell. We will be returning to those locations at a later time and inspecting them again."

According to Green, those store clerks in violation face a charge of selling to minors, a Class A misdemeanor that's punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000. If it happens again, they will be arrested on the spot.

"We turn those reports over to TABC and they follow up with administrative sanctions, which could include suspending their license," Green said. "It can be very costly for them to make these mistakes."

Green said the goal behind Friday's operation was to ensure that all Spring Break visitors to our city can enjoy their time here without the tragedy that often accompanies underage drinking, such as assaults, DWI's, or death.

"We want everyone to come down here, have a great time, enjoy themselves and go home safely," Green said.

Green said so far, Spring Break is looking to be relatively safe this year. This sting resulted in fewer citations then Spring Breaks in the past. Even so, he said three is too many and they will continue with similar operations to keep businesses accountable.

