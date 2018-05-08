CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Three people were hospitalized after an aggravated robbery Sunday in the 800 block of Bloomington Street, and police say the whole thing was over a cell phone.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a fight had broken out and two men were stabbed in the incident. Police said the victims had seen a social media post about a cell phone for sale, and then went to the home to buy it, the suspect took their money and shut the door.

The victims began pounding on the door trying to get the money back, but the suspect came out and began fighting with them.

22-year-old Roman Valdez and 26-year-old Robert Blanco have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All involved in the fight are expected to be okay.

