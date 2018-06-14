Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a two-vehicle accident near the underpass of East Causeway Boulevard and Beach, near North Beach.

According to police, it happened around 11:30 a.m. A grey car ran a stop sign and hit a truck, causing it to slam into a cement piling in the underpass. An infant was in the car but was taken to the hospital by a parent to be checked out.

The conditions of those involved in the crash are not clear at this time. 3News will keep you updated.

