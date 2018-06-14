Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a two-vehicle accident near the underpass of East Causeway Boulevard and Beach, near North Beach.

According to police, it happened around 11:30 a.m. A silver car ran a stop sign and hit a truck, causing it to slam into a cement piling in the underpass. An infant was in the car but was taken to the hospital by a parent to be checked out.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

The driver of the silver car was cited for having an expired driver's license, failing to yield the right of way and not having insurance.

