Three Houston men face several charges after guns, cash, other items stolen from 23 cars at Kingsville apartment complex

Tamaj Sylvester, 22, Deaunjae Lampkins, 20 and Cameron Bullen, 24 are all facing several charges including engaging in organized crime.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Three men from Houston were arrested after 23 vehicles were burglarized in Kingsville Thursday.

Tamaj Sylvester, 22, Deaunjae Lampkins, 20 and Cameron Bullen, 24 are all facing several charges including engaging in organized crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, authorities said.

Several items were stolen out of the 23 vehicles that were broken into Thursday at the Legends at Kingsville apartment complex, including laptops, guns, purses, backpacks, and cash. The men were able to flee the scene but were later stopped by Nueces County District Attorney Special Investigator Mike Tamez for a lane violation.

Kingsville authorities said Investigator Tamez pulled the vehicle over and smelled marijuana. The three men and stolen property were inside the car. Investigators got a warrant and also found a window punch and crowbar allegedly used in the crime.

Sylvester, Lampkins, and Bullen were all transported to the Kleberg County Jail where they were booked for felon in possession of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Kingsville Police Department Investigations Bureau is asking anyone who may have noticed his or her vehicle was burglarized on Feb. 25 to please make a report if a report has not been made. At this point in the investigation, there are some recovered items of property that appear to be stolen and have not been identified by an owner.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.