Three illegal game rooms busted in Robstown

The investigation started several weeks ago and Mike Tamez with the Nueces Co. DA's Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered illegal game rooms in all three locations.

Three Robstown game room busts took place earlier Thursday as Nueces County officials continue to crack down on crime.

One game room was located at the Roadrunner Travel Center in the Mobil Station off Highway 77. Another at the Matiana Food Mart on Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and a final one on the 600 block of East Avenue A.

Mike Tamez with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit told 3NEWS that they received complaints from the community that there was illegal gambling going on in these businesses.

Tamez told 3NEWS that some people come to the game rooms to enjoy themselves or to win some money. However, playing in these establishments can be dangerous -- and there's typically a lot of drug and gang activity associated with them.

"A lot of these boards and computer boards can be altered or rigged. There's really no oversight commission to how they regulate these," Tamez said.

He adds that his department made a promise to the people around the community to go after criminal activity.

