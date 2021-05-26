Three kilos of cocaine found on local beaches this week, officials said

Bundles that wash ashore can be anything from marijuana to Fentanyl and can even be deadly to touch, especially after being wet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three kilos of cocaine have washed up on local beaches this week, officials tell 3News.

One package was found while officials were searching for a missing swimmer's body on Padre Island.

Two other kilos were found earlier this week on Padre Island as well, officials confirmed to 3News.

Bundles of suspected cocaine have also been washing up on beaches south of Houston, as our sister station KHOU reported.

“Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl,” Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office notes that wet packages are even more dangerous because the substance could leak in liquid form and come into contact with a person’s skin. This could lead to sickness or death, depending on the drug found.

This is developing news. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.